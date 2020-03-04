WWE filed to trademark "No Flips Just Fists" on Monday, February 24. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas"

WWE filed for this trademark just a few days after The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder filed to trademark the following terms on their own - "No Flips, Just Fists" and "Top Guys" and "Say Yeah" on February 18. The Revival included the following use description with their filings:

"G & S: Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts" and "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

Furthermore, it's interesting that WWE filed to trademark "The Mechanics" on the same day, February 24. This is the name that Dash and Dawson used in WWE NXT before they were re-named as The Revival. The following use description was filed with the trademark for The Mechanics:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

The trademark war between WWE and The Revival continues as their contracts reportedly expire in the coming months. Dawson's contract reportedly expires in April but time was added to Dash's contract to make up for time missed due to an injury.

WWE also filed to trademark new terms on Tuesday, February 25. The following names were applied for: "LeftRightLeftRight" and "LRLR" and "Left Right Left Right."

The following use descriptions were included with these filings:

