After weeks of teases on Being the Elite, FTR debuted on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Matt and Nick Jackson were attacked by The Butcher and The Blade after their six-man tag match victory. FTR drove up to the building in a truck and got into the ring, initially teasing they were going to attack Matt and Nick, but then two helped clear out Butcher and Blade.

FTR then had a bit of a face-off with Matt and Nick before leaving the ring.

As noted, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were released from WWE in April.

