Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- Highlights shown from last weekend's AEW Double or Nothing.

- Backstage, Chris Jericho talks to his stablemates about tonight's pep rally to get back fired up and back on top. Jericho says they also have to find a way to sell their "Stadium Stampede Champions" shirts, which they apparently have a full truckload of.

- Later tonight: SCU vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc, winners get a shot at the tag champions next week. Brian Cage to make his Dynamite debut.

- Locker room, Hardy is the The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page. Page ends up leaving because he's got stuff to drink. Omega is heading out, too, since he doesn't have a match and wishes the guys good luck. Nick and Matt asks if they can get a different version of him tonight. First it's his Team Xtreme look, then he goes way back to his old gimmick to somewhat match Matt and Nick's look.

Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela and Private Party

Young Bucks get things going and they keep Janela down. Hardy tags in, hits a clothesline, tags Nick back in, drops to the floor and Nick leaps off his back for a strike on Janela. He's able to roll to his corner and tag in Kassidy. Cutter over the top rope cutter on Jackson, suicide dive on him, then a death valley driver on the floor. He throws Nick back in the ring, cover, Matt breaks it up.



Kassidy keeps the pressure on Nick, but he's able to land some kicks on his opponents. Nick goes for a superkick out on the floor and ends up hitting The Blade. Matt now attacking The Butcher and The Blade. Nick hits a code red on Kassidy in the ring, but can't get a cover. He ends up tagging out to Hardy who hits a few clotheslines on Kassidy. Kassidy tries for a springboard bulldog, blocked, Hardy drops both Quen and Kassidy. Hardy drops Janela and piles them all near each other. Hardy with a moonsault on all three guys, cover, two.

Quen and Kassidy both flip to the outside and take out Private Party. Quen banged up his leg, talking with Kassidy about getting back in the ring. Kassidy in the ring, eats a superkick by Matt, more bang for your buck, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy via Pinfall



- Post-match, Hardy checks on Quen and helps him to the back with Kassidy. The Butcher and The Blade then go after Matt and Nick who were still in the ring. A truck pulls up to the ring and it's FTR! The two get into the ring and go right over to The Young Bucks like they are going to strike, but go after The Butcher and The Blade. Spiked piledriver on Blade. FTR and Young Bucks stare at each for a moment, then leave the ring.

Brian Cage (with Taz) vs. Lee Johnson

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley sits at commentary to watch the match. He and Cage will meet at Fyter Fest. Cage immediately attacks his opponent, launching him across the ring. Cage then hits a big release suplex on Johnson while Taz laughs it up from the stage. Cage with a powerbomb, followed by a buckle bomb. Cage hits drill claw, cover, and we're already done here.

Winner: Brian Cage via Pinfall



- Post-match, Taz gets on the mic and talks to Moxley. Taz says he wants Moxley to bring all his grit and heart to Fyter Fest because Cage is going to rip his heart out. "Beat him if you can, survive, if he lets you!"