New ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta is now All Elite.

As noted, Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV event saw Yuta defeat Josh Woods to capture the ROH Pure Title. You can click here for our full report from Supercard of Honor.

In an update, AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan took to Twitter after Supercard of Honor XV and announced that Yuta has officially signed with AEW.

“It’s official! He’s the new @ringofhonor Pure Champion, and @WheelerYuta is ALL ELITE! #SupercardOfHonor @AEW,” Khan wrote.

Yuta began working with AEW in June 2021 on the Dark shows, but was quickly put with The Best Friends and has been a member of that stable ever since. There was a storyline going into Supercard of Honor where Khan said William Regal would be in attendance to keep an eye on Yuta following Yuta’s impressive loss to Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite this week. Regal did not appear on Friday night, but he stated on Dynamite that he is very interested in Yuta, to potentially bring him into the Blackpool Combat Club stable with Danielson and Jon Moxley.

Stay tuned for more on Yuta in AEW and ROH. You can see Khan’s full tweet below, along with a clip of Yuta with the title:

