Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live ROH Supercard of Honor XV Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
Announced card
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Bandido (c) in a Winner Takes All match to determine the undisputed ROH World Champion
Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler YUTA for the ROH Pure Title
The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship
SW3RVE The Realest vs. Alex Zayne
Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty w/Matt Sydal
Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale to determine the interim ROH Women’s World Champion
Ninja Mack vs. TBA w/ Tully Blanchard
Rhett Titus (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
Coverage starts at 8pm ET
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]