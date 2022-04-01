Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live ROH Supercard of Honor XV Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Bandido (c) in a Winner Takes All match to determine the undisputed ROH World Champion

Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler YUTA for the ROH Pure Title

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

SW3RVE The Realest vs. Alex Zayne

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty w/Matt Sydal

Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale to determine the interim ROH Women’s World Champion

Ninja Mack vs. TBA w/ Tully Blanchard

Rhett Titus (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Coverage starts at 8pm ET

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]