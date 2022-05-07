Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii – IMPACT World Championship

The Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, El Phantasmo, and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Vincent)

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo – AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, and/or Joe Doering) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok – IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Chris Sabin vs Steve Maclin

Alex Shelley vs Mike Bailey

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel – IMPACT X-Division Championship

Our live coverage begins at 8pm ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]