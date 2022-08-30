Christopher Daniels Reflects On Importance Of Upcoming International Match He Is Wrestling

There are few wrestlers in the business with more experience than Christopher Daniels, with the Vice President of Talent Relations at AEW having made his wrestling debut back in 1993 for WCW. Since that point the 52-year-old has competed for many of the major promotions in the wrestling world from WWE and TNA to AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and next month he will tick another off his list – All Japan Pro Wrestling.

"I think I am going to be the guy that has wrestled in all of the major companies in the world," Daniels told "Headlock." "In September I wrestle for All Japan for the very first time, then I will have hit them all, and I'll be the only one."

The Fallen Angel is set to compete at AJPW's 50th Anniversary event, which takes place from the Nippon Budokan on September 18, and he is then set to compete the next day from Korakuen Hall on September 19, but so far his opponents have not been confirmed.

Daniels has held countless championships around the world throughout his time in the business, which includes the ROH World Championship, the IWGP Tag Team Titles, and TNA X-Division Championship amongst others. With all his accomplishments in the wrestling world, he admitted that he has "nothing left," to achieve specifically. However, Daniels is ever the professional, and he still delivers inside the ring, which goes along with his main goal for the rest of his career which is, "just continued success everywhere I am at."

