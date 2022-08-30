Christopher Daniels Comments On The Future Of Ring Of Honor Under Tony Khan

During the March 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan announced that he purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group. Since that time, the promotion has yet to score a TV deal. ROH has run two shows since the purchase, however. Those PPV events were "Supercard of Honor XV" and "Death Before Dishonor." Fans have been waiting to find out what could be in store for ROH in the future, and Christopher Daniels — who is both a former ROH World Champion and AEW's Head of Talent Relations — has an update.

"We're in the process of finding a television venue for Ring of Honor," Daniels said when "Headlock" asked him about the future of ROH on TV. "We're not sure if that's gonna be a part of Warner Media or a separate entity, but whatever we do, we're going to keep the name Ring of Honor alive in professional wrestling."

Daniels said that the goal is to keep ROH's history going in the near future. He also discussed Tony Khan's purchase of the promotion. "I was very happy to hear that Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor," Daniels noted. "I was very disappointed that the pandemic sort of hit Ring of Honor very hard."

Now that AEW and ROH are under the Tony Khan umbrella, some fans have been left to wonder if there will be a promotional war on TV in the near future. Daniels touched on one key factor that could play into such a scenario.

"I think it's gonna be a matter of what roster we have for Ring of Honor versus the roster of AEW, but I foresee in the future great opportunities to do AEW versus Ring of Honor," he said. "Possibly guys traveling from both companies, going back and forth."