Final Of AEW World Title Tournament Set For 9/21 Dynamite

Either Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson will close out next week's "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" special episode as the new AEW World Champion.

Moxley and Danielson advanced to the finals of the ongoing AEW World Title Tournament by defeating Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho, respectively, in their semi-final matches held on this week's show. After Danielson defeated Jericho in the main event, Moxley came down to the ring to both confront and congratulate his fellow Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) member. The show went off the air with the two veteran wrestlers shaking hands.

It was Moxley's win over Danielson – during their last encounter at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March – that led to the arrival of William Regal in AEW and the subsequent formation of the BCC faction. As such, there's already a built-in storyline going into next week's title bout.

During their time together in WWE, the former Dean Ambrose and Daniel Bryan wrestled only a few televised singles matches – the last one taking place on the October 21, 2013, episode of "WWE Raw" in Memphis, TN. Danielson came out on top that night, beating Moxley by submission. They did share the ring several other times in multi-man matches and were also involved in the 7-Man Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 31.

Danielson is currently the odds-on favorite to capture his first AEW World Title next week. Incidentally, he made his AEW debut exactly a year ago in a classic match against Kenny Omega at the inaugural "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" on September 22, 2021.