Betting Odds Released For AEW World Title Tournament

Who do the wise guys favor at AEW Grand Slam? Las Vegas released the betting odds for who is likely to win the AEW World Title. According to BetOnline, the wrestler favored to win the Tournament is Bryan Danielson at -130 odds (10/13). Danielson defeated Hangman Page in the first round of the tournament on the latest "AEW Dynamite."

The talent favored second-highest to win is Chris Jericho with +150 odds (3/2). Jericho had a bye in the first round of the tournament and now he'll be facing Danielson in the semi-finals. The two had a memorable match in the middle of AEW All Out as Jericho brought back his "Lionheart" persona to face off against "The American Dragon." The match was more aligned to Danielson's wrestling style, but Jericho gave him a Flair-style low blow before cracking him with a Judas Effect for the win. Their second go-around will take place this next Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." Tension has built further, with Daniel Garcia in between the two as he shares professional respect for Danielson but views Jericho as a mentor. All that unraveled at the end of "Dynamite" when Garcia won the ROH Pure Title and Danielson came out to put the belt on him. Jericho, who was watching backstage, came out fuming to close the show.

Jon Moxley was give +450 odds (9/2) to win the World Title with while Sammy Guevara is at +650 (13/2). Moxley will face the winner of Guevara and Darby Allin, a match that goes down on "AEW Rampage."

BetOnline also has a bet on if MJF will win the AEW World Title before 2022 ends. He's heavily favored to win the belt at -300 against +200.