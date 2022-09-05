Bryan Danielson Addresses AEW All Out Loss To Chris Jericho

For over a month now, there has been a battle in AEW between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson for the respect and admiration of one Daniel Garcia. Garcia is a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, though his allegiance has recently been torn between the group and Danielson, his pro wrestling hero. It all led to AEW All Out, where Jericho defeated Danielson via a low blow, much to the disapproval of Garcia.

Ever the optimist, however, Danielson is not letting the defeat get him down. Early Monday, the American Dragon took to Twitter with a brief message regarding the loss.

"Sometimes life kicks you in the nuts," Danielson said. "But then the key is to get back up."

Perhaps Danielson is looking at the silver lining of Garcia not seeing eye to eye with Jericho's tactics, another sign that the 24-year-old sees himself more as a professional wrestler than a sports entertainer. While Garcia stopped short of leaving the J.A.S. last night, he notably also didn't accompany the rest of the stable to ringside to celebrate Jericho's victory, leading to Jericho declaring he wouldn't support Garcia this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."

That's a pretty big deal for Garcia, who will be wrestling not only one of the biggest matches of his career on "Dynamite" but will also be doing so in his hometown of Buffalo, New York. He will take on a long-time rival, and Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club teammate, Wheeler Yuta in a match for Yuta's Ring of Honor Pure Championship. It will be the second time Garcia will challenge for the title. He previously came up short against Yuta at ROH Death Before Dishonor back in July.