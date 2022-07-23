Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card for the “Zero Hour” pre-show

* Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale

* Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

* Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony (Jasper Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. Blake Christian, Tony Deppen & Alex Zayne

* Cheeseburger & Eli Isom vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J

Announced card for the main show

* Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship

* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Television Championship

* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s World Championship

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) in a two-out-of-three-falls match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia in a Pure Wrestling Rules match for the ROH Pure Championship

* The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch & Bateman) (c) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate) for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

* Rush vs. Dragon Lee

Our live coverage starts at 7 pm ET for the “Zero Hour” pre-show

