Daniel Garcia Calls Top AEW Star 'The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time'

Daniel Garcia believes one member of the AEW roster can lay claim to calling himself the greatest in-ring performer of all time. His answer may not surprise you, given that he's made it clear that he's idolized this former multiple-time champion.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Garcia explained why Bryan Danielson is his pick as the gold standard of pro wrestling.

"I think Bryan is the greatest wrestler of all time," Garcia said. "I think his body of work speaks for itself. His longevity, the matches he's had across different countries, different promotions, different areas; it really speaks for itself. And being able to share the ring with somebody with that wealth of knowledge, and in a style that I've always appreciated so much, is really special to me."

Garcia has mixed it up with Danielson inside the ring and even scored a victory over him to conclude the July 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Garcia discussed how crucial mixing it up with Danielson has been for his career growth.

"And I think that even if I never had another match with Bryan again, the matches that I've had with him will continue to make me better," Garcia insisted. "And I'll just keep learning from those experiences I've had with him, even though they're over."

The last match between Garcia and Danielson took place on the August 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." This was a 2 out of 3 Falls Match. While Garcia picked up the first fall, Danielson scored the last two to earn the victory.

Garcia is currently involved in a storyline where he has to decide if he wants to stick with the Jericho Appreciate Society as a sports entertainer, or embrace the role of being a wrestler.