Wheeler Yuta Will Defend ROH Pure Title On 9/7 AEW Dynamite

AEW All Out 2022 will take place on September 4, and when it does, a host of titles will be up for grabs. Jon Moxley and CM Punk will meet for the AEW World Championship, PAC will put his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against Kip Sabian, the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions will be crowned, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Still, despite this smattering of championship contests, the following episode of "AEW Dynamite" will still manage to feature a title match — one involving a championship that won't be defended at All Out a mere few days beforehand.

As announced on the August 31 episode of "AEW Dynamite," the Blackpool Combat Club's own Wheeler Yuta has a Ring of Honor Pure Championship defense to prepare for. On the September 7 "Dynamite" installment in Buffalo, New York, Yuta will put the title on the line against Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia. That gives Yuta only three days to heal up from the All Out Casino Ladder match, where he'll compete against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Penta El Zero M, Rush, Dante Martin, Rey Fénix, Andrade El Idolo, and a mystery opponent in hopes of earning a future AEW World Championship opportunity.

Wheeler Yuta's match with Daniel Garcia marks his second defense against him, with their first encounter occurring at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 in July. It'll be interesting to see if Garcia can get the better of Yuta this time around or if the latter's 100-plus-day reign as ROH Pure Champion will resume when it's all said and done.