AEW Revolution 2023 Live Coverage (3/5): MJF Faces Bryan Danielson, Texas Death Match, The Elite In Action

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Revolution, 2023 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

AEW presents the fourth annual Revolution pay-per-view from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The main event will see MJF defend the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute iron match. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley and Adam Page will fight each other in a Texas death match, while Chris Jericho will battle Ricky Starks with the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside.

Jamie Hayter will also be defending her AEW World Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Saraya and Ruby Soho as the war between AEW originals and outsiders continues to rage on.

Announced card for the main show:

MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute iron man match.

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page in a Texas death match

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women's World Championship

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship

The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Elite (c) vs. House Of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship