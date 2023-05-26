AEW Brand Split Idea Reportedly Changes Every Day

There's been rumors about possibly splitting up the AEW roster between shows since plans to debut the promotion's newest weekly show "AEW: Collision" were first leaked earlier this year. While it's been a topic of debate among many fans online, it appears there's a debate about whether or not to implement a brand split backstage at AEW as well.

In this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that the debate over a brand split happens almost "daily" amongst those running AEW. Meltzer said he's heard "it changes every day and will continue to change until the show is on the air," likely even changing depending on how successful the new Saturday night program becomes.

AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of a brand split during Thursday afternoon's media call ahead of this weekend's Double or Nothing event. Khan was non-committal about an AEW brand split and deflected on the answer. "We want to build that curiosity and get people wondering exactly what you're asking, what's the future of the AEW roster and what does this all mean going forward after Double or Nothing?" Khan said when asked about the potential split.

Fightful Select reported last week that many members of the AEW roster are expecting a "firm" brand split, meaning which wrestlers appear on which AEW television shows each week will be definitive – except for a few minor exceptions, the report said. AEW's new "Collision" program is set to debut on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, where all signs point towards CM Punk making his long-awaited return to the company.