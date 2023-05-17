New Report Casts Doubt On AEW Instituting Hard WWE-Style Brand Split With Collision

Despite an earlier report stating that some talent in AEW were under the belief that the company would be instituting a "firm" brand split in the near future, Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite is reporting that's not the case. Instead, some talent are said to be exclusive to the newly-announced "AEW Collision" on Saturday nights while others stay on "AEW Dynamite," and many will float between both shows based on storyline needs. A hard brand split between "Dynamite" and "Collision" was reportedly never even under consideration.

As announced this morning, "Collision" will debut on TNT on June 17. Though no official announcement has been made, the first episode is believed to be centered around the return of CM Punk, possibly with the title "The Second Coming."