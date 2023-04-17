AEW Reportedly Planning A Program Between CM Punk And Chris Jericho

The wheels appear to be in motion for CM Punk's return to AEW in the coming months. And while reports had indicated that there were sentiments throughout the locker room that did not want him back in the fold, it may be one of the backstage leaders — and one of Punk's most outspoken critics — who ends up in a program with him: Chris Jericho.

As shared via "Wrestling Observer Live," a sit-down was set to take place involving Punk, Jericho, AEW owner Tony Khan, FTR, and several others. There has been no word yet on if The Elite would participate, as they've reportedly been reluctant on working together with Punk in the future. However, if everyone is able to get on a similar page to make things work, one of Punk's first angles upon coming back would then be with Jericho in some capacity. FTR — who has been pushing to do a program with Punk, specifically for All In — and other members of the Jericho Appreciation Society could get involved as things expand, but at its baseline, it's lining up as Punk vs. Jericho.

The bad blood between Punk and Jericho ratcheted back up last month when Punk singled Jericho out in particular in a since-deleted Instagram post. Since then, Jericho has given some winks on social media that he's not down to work with Punk if a return should happen. However, it is entirely possible that such an approach was taken by "Le Champion" in order to stoke the fires of interest toward a big-money feud in the planning stages.