Warner Bros. Discovery Has Reportedly Been Told That CM Punk Is Returning To AEW

CM Punk hasn't been seen on AEW programming since September's All Out pay-per-view, where he tore his triceps while reclaiming the AEW World Championship, unloaded his feelings in the post-show media scrum, and reportedly got into a physical altercation with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to cap off the eventful evening. Though it seemed, for a time, that AEW and Punk would part ways, the evidence is mounting that the former world champion is preparing to stage a comeback within the next couple of months. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Live," host Andrew Zarian revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery has been told a Punk return is coming.

"The story here is that CM Punk is essentially happening," Zarian said. "I know for a fact that Warner has been told he is coming back. They are very much aware of the situation." Zarian went on to state that talks between Punk and the Elite have yet to take place, with Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks particularly reluctant to work with the former WWE star.

It was reiterated that the rumored Saturday night show that AEW is expected to introduce in the coming months will showcase Punk's comeback, with the company's recently scheduled Chicago event on June 17 being eyed as both the show's debut and Punk's grand return. The new series will reportedly involve some kind of roster split for the company, though it's still unknown just how strict these divisions will be. According to Zarian, the company is hoping to launch the new series as a top show on or near the same level as "AEW Dynamite."