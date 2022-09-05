Backstage News On Rumored Altercation After AEW's All Out Media Scrum

A backstage altercation took place last night following CM Punk's post-AEW All Out media scrum following his comments, according to Bryan Alvarez in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio."

The new AEW World Champion held nothing back during his section of the scrum, speaking openly about his thoughts on Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and AEW's Executive Vice Presidents. This apparently led to a lot of backstage issues once his time was done, and a physical altercation reportedly took place between Punk and The Young Bucks, but it is not known who else was involved, with this situation being described as a "melee" by Dave Meltzer.

Footage can be seen during the media scrum of a security guard running from that location to a backstage area, which is when the incident is reportedly said to have happened. It is currently unknown how serious the fight was, and how many people ended up involved, or what the reaction is going to be from AEW President Tony Khan, who was not present at the time due to him being in the media scrum throughout.

Punk had claimed that the EVP's "should've f***ing known better," but he did not name who specifically, whether it was just one or the group – new Trios Champions Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, as a collective. Issues between the former WWE Superstar and Page have been reported for several months now, stemming back to when they feuded over the AEW World Championship, with both men having made on-screen comments that seemingly have frustrated the other during episodes of "AEW Dynamite."

The Elite were reportedly set to be part of the media scrum themselves, but they never ended up turning up, and all three men were left "extremely p*ssed off" with what Punk said, even reportedly threatening to walk out of the company because of it.