AEW's Plan For CM Punk's Return Reportedly Involves Saturday TV Show, Roster Split

Yesterday, major news broke surrounding the status of former AEW World Champion CM Punk, with Fightful Select indicating that AEW had drawn up tentative plans for him to return to the company at, or at least around, the "AEW Dynamite" announced for June 21 in Punk's hometown of Chicago. While the creative plans for his potential return are unknown, a new report suggests that Punk may find himself on AEW's third television show that is allegedly slated to launch later this summer.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk's return will involve him starring on AEW's new Saturday night show. Internal discussions were revealed to be leaning toward a June debut for the additional two-hour show, but as of now, the only live and televised Saturday taping has been announced for July 8 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Regardless of when the third show officially begins, Punk seems poised to be a focal figure of the program, as AEW aims to offer the same star power as their flagship show "Dynamite."

WON also reports that with Punk as the star, the overall roster would split to a "large degree" for the Saturday show in an attempt to "ease the dressing room problems" and keep certain talent separated. The exact makeup of the expected roster for the third show was not identified. While the third show appears to be headed toward a roster split, pay-per-views or special events like All In at Wembley Stadium will continue to be "all hands on deck."