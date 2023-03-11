AEW And Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Finalized Third TV Show Deal

It appears that another weekly AEW TV show is coming sooner than later, according to a new report from F4Wonline. The news was first revealed on the Saturday edition of the "Mat Men" podcast by Andrew Zarian.

According to the report, All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery are closing in on a deal to add a third AEW wrestling show. It's going to be similar to Friday's "Rampage," with a one-hour runtime. Zarian didn't know when the untitled show was going to be announced, but he noted that fans should "expect the news to come within the next month."

While it will be the third wrestling show, it will technically be AEW's fourth show. The third is the promotion's new reality TV series, " AEW: All Access." The reality TV series was first announced on the February 22 edition of "Dynamite" and will start airing on March 29 following this week's "AEW Dynamite."

Each "All Access" episode is going to be following AEW stars on a week-to-week basis. The show will be featuring several AEW talent including Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, The Young Bucks, Eddie Kingston, Wardlow, and Saraya. AEW CEO Tony Khan is also going to be featured on the show.

"AEW: All Access" is the second reality TV series that AEW and WBD have done, the first was in 2021 with former AEW stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes and was called "Rhodes at the Top." Overall it will be interesting to see when the show will be airing as well as the name.