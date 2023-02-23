Tony Khan And Adam Cole Officially Announce New 'All Access' Reality Series

AEW President Tony Khan's "important announcement" on last night's "AEW Dynamite" disclosed that his upstart wrestling promotion was getting another hour of weekly programming on TBS.

Khan introduced Adam Cole to make the announcement on his behalf.

Cole went on to reveal that a new one-hour reality series titled "AEW: All Access" will air "immediately after Dynamite" starting in March. The exact date was not announced.

"You're going to get an unfiltered look at AEW like you've never seen it before," Cole told Renee Paquette. "The show will feature people like yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and many more. And trust me when I tell you, this is something you're not gonna want to miss.

"For example, I'm going to be able to tell a lot of my story — the challenges I've gone through, the ups and downs, and everything else in between. I'm very excited at the idea of being able to share that journey with everyone at home."

According to Variety, the show will also feature the likes of Khan himself, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow and Eddie Kingston. The report noted that each episode will follow the wrestlers on a week-to-week basis "as they seek to remain at the top of the company while also exploring rivalries between them."

Fightful Select added that several other talents were given the option of participating in the show until AEW finalized the aforementioned names. Back in October, WBD executive Kathleen Finch revealed that Turner Networks wanted to create more reality-based content with AEW. Shortly thereafter, AEW began filming for "All Access" following an episode of "Dynamite" in early November.

"AEW: All Access" won't be the first reality-based AEW show on the Turner Networks. Back in 2021, TNT aired "Rhodes to the Top" featuring former AEW talent and executives Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

As seen below, Baker and Melo, two of the announced stars for the new series, have started to promote the show via social media.