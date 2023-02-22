AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (2/22): Tony Khan's Important Announcement, Jon Moxley In Action, More

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for February 22, 2023!

Tonight will see Tony Khan make an appearance on the show as he has an important announcement to give to the fans. It is currently unclear what this is regarding, but he has promised it is something positive for the company.

When it comes to in-ring action there will be a tag team battle royale on the show, with the winning duo earning a place at AEW Revolution in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match. That encounter will see The Gunns defend against three teams, with former champions The Acclaimed already being confirmed, and the final entrants being set next week. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster will also be competing tonight as they face Big Bill and Lee Moriarty as they look to rebuild momentum since losing their titles.

Jon Moxley ended up in a verbal confrontation with The Dark Order's Evil Uno last week, and their issues are set to be determined in a singles match tonight. On top of that, Moxley could become the first AEW star in history to secure 100 wins.

Another major singles match that has been confirmed will see Orange Cassidy defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Wheeler Yuta. The two men have plenty of history as Yuta used to be in Cassidy's stable with the Best Friends until he chose to be part of Blackpool Combat Club instead. Meanwhile, Saraya has been focusing on original AEW stars as of late, and tonight she will face Skye Blue as she looks to continue causing problems for the women's division.

Christian Cage returned to the company last week to attack Jungle Boy, and tonight he will be talking to Tony Schiavone to explain his actions, and there will also be an appearance from Bryan Danielson.