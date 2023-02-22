AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (2/22): Tony Khan's Important Announcement, Jon Moxley In Action, More
This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for February 22, 2023!
Tonight will see Tony Khan make an appearance on the show as he has an important announcement to give to the fans. It is currently unclear what this is regarding, but he has promised it is something positive for the company.
When it comes to in-ring action there will be a tag team battle royale on the show, with the winning duo earning a place at AEW Revolution in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match. That encounter will see The Gunns defend against three teams, with former champions The Acclaimed already being confirmed, and the final entrants being set next week. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster will also be competing tonight as they face Big Bill and Lee Moriarty as they look to rebuild momentum since losing their titles.
Jon Moxley ended up in a verbal confrontation with The Dark Order's Evil Uno last week, and their issues are set to be determined in a singles match tonight. On top of that, Moxley could become the first AEW star in history to secure 100 wins.
Another major singles match that has been confirmed will see Orange Cassidy defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Wheeler Yuta. The two men have plenty of history as Yuta used to be in Cassidy's stable with the Best Friends until he chose to be part of Blackpool Combat Club instead. Meanwhile, Saraya has been focusing on original AEW stars as of late, and tonight she will face Skye Blue as she looks to continue causing problems for the women's division.
Christian Cage returned to the company last week to attack Jungle Boy, and tonight he will be talking to Tony Schiavone to explain his actions, and there will also be an appearance from Bryan Danielson.
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta (All-Atlantic Championship Matxh)
Orange Cassidy starts out offering a handshake, but Wheeler Yuta takes a swipe at him instead. Cassidy avoids it and takes Yuta down and the two men then exchange pinfall attempts. Cassidy then hits an arm drag and uses Yuta's seatbelt pinfall attempt, but Yuta can escape and that leads to Claudio Castagnoli making his way down to the ring. He slaps Yuta in the face to fire him up and he gets into the ring and slams Cassidy down and bites him, following up with a lariat.
Yuta keeps up the attack by diving out of the ring into Cassidy before sending him into the barricade and then over the timekeeper's table which he then kicks onto him for added damage. Castagnoli heads to the back, while Yuta launches Cassidy into the ring post. Back inside the ring, Yuta hits several chops and then Cassidy stops him so he can put his hands in his pockets, and with the champion not defending himself Yuta acts even more aggressively with slaps to the face.
Cassidy responds with his usual slow kicks and then a dropkick which drops the challenger as he then slams Yuta's head repeatedly into the top turnbuckle. Yuta regains control with an elbow strike from the top, and he then slides and kicks Cassidy to the floor. Yuta apples the bow and arrow submission and transitions into another pinfall attempt, but the champion kicks out.
However, Yuta misses with a diving splash as Cassidy slowly rolls away, but Yuta counters a DDT attempt with a brainbuster, but he isn't able to get the victory. Cassidy blocks the next move with a huge, but Yuta gets out of it with a headbutt and then connects with a German suplex, but Cassidy responds with one of his own. Yuta then pulls out the mouse trap pinfall attempt, but Cassidy manages to kick out just in time. Yuta spits gum at Cassidy and he fires back with spit of his own as they then trade forearm strikes as both men go down.