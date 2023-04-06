Tony Khan Announces First AEW All In Will Be Held At London's Wembley Stadium

Tony Khan's "very important announcement" is almost certainly the most ambitious event in the history of All Elite Wrestling. During Wednesday night's "Dynamite," Khan, alongside the freshly "All Elite" Nigel McGuinness and Adam Cole, revealed that AEW is reviving the All In branding for a pay-per-view at London, England's 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27. The event will mark AEW's debut in the United Kingdom, and its first show outside North America.

A ticket presale will begin on Tuesday, May 2 at 11 AM BST(British Summer Time). Fans must pre-register on Ticketmaster's British website to get early access. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 5 at 9 AM BST. An AEW press release stated that Live Nation Entertainment – the parent company of Ticketmaster – will be involved in the production of the event.

The announced date for All In will land just one week before Labor Day weekend in the United States, the traditional date for AEW's All Out pay-per-view. While AEW has yet to confirm the date for that event, one wrestler appeared to confirm it's still happening. Anthony Bowens replied to a fan on Twitter, saying All In will not replace All Out, and the latter will be held "the following week."

All In will be the first professional wrestling event staged at Wembley Stadium since WWE held SummerSlam there in 1992. It was also WWE's last stadium show in the United Kingdom before last September's Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. WWE is bringing another major event to the U.K. this summer. Money in the Bank is scheduled to be held at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, July 1.