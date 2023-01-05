WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Set To Be Held In London

Following the success of Clash At The Castle, WWE has announced that the annual Money In The Bank premium live event will emanate from London, England in 2023. This will mark the first time in history that the show has taken place overseas, with the event set to happen on Saturday, July 1 at the O2 Arena, which is a location WWE often uses when they tour England whether that is for live events or "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" tapings.

BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport! #MITB 👉 https://t.co/mI2GIizPIq pic.twitter.com/EmyZNesfWV — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2023

The news comes off the back of a very successful premium live event in Wales last year which ended up breaking several records for the company, including becoming the most-watched international show in WWE history, and it brought the largest European gate ever for WWE. It was also the best-selling event from a merchandise perspective for a non-WrestleMania show with 62,296 fans filling the Principality Stadium that night as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre headlined the show.

Last year at the Money In The Bank show it was Liv Morgan and Austin Theory who managed to capture the briefcases, and they had mixed success when it came to cashing them in. Morgan would take her opportunity the very same night, defeating Ronda Rousey for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, meanwhile Theory would eventually fail with his when trying to beat Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.

This will be the first time there has been a WWE premium live event in England's capital in over two decades, with the last one being WWE's Insurrextion which took place at Wembley Arena on May 4, 2002, and was aired exclusively in the United Kingdom, being headlined by Triple H facing The Undertaker.