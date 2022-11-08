Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase

The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE Creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old Superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins.

However, Theory himself is sporting a positive attitude about the whole situation, sharing a video on Twitter with notable highlights from his rollercoaster 13-month journey on WWE's main roster. Theory captioned the tweet, "I'll never stop and That's All Day🚀 #thatsalldaytheory #atowndown #theworldisyours."

Since being drafted to the "WWE Raw" brand in October 2021, Theory has been in prominent feuds against the likes of Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley, besides emerging as the youngest Money in the Bank winner, and second youngest United States Champion in history. He was also in a program with Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, which culminated with his former on-screen mentor – Vince McMahon – wrestling a rare match at the Showcase of Immortals.

Despite getting off to a hot start on WWE's main roster, a lot of fans believe Theory's booking has changed drastically since Triple H assumed control as WWE's Chief Content Officer in August. For context, Theory has won only three televised matches since Vince McMahon retired as WWE Chairman & CEO on July 22 – against Shelton Benjamin on November 7, Mustafa Ali on October 24, and Dolph Ziggler on August 15.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin has welcomed Theory to the "special group" of wrestlers with unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in attempts, pointing out on Twitter that John Cena was the first WWE Superstar to join the club in 2012. However, unlike Corbin and Theory, Cena used his briefcase for a scheduled match against CM Punk, failing to capture the WWE Title at the "Raw 1000" special episode. Braun Strowman had similarly lost his briefcase in a match against Roman Reigns in 2018. As such, Corbin, Theory and Damien Sandow (in 2013 vs. Cena) are the only three WWE Superstars who failed to capitalize on impromptu Money in the Bank cash-in attempts.