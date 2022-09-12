Triple H Touts Multiple WWE Clash At The Castle Business Successes

WWE Clash at the Castle is in the books and WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, is raving about the event's success. The show emanated from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Levesque took to his Twitter account to boast about what the show was able to achieve. "[Clash at the Castle] was a massive success for WWE across all lines of business and the WWE Universe in the UK ... the next question is where should we go next?!" Also featured in the tweet was an image showcasing the feats that Clash at the Castle was able to pull off. For starters, the Gunther vs. Sheamus match was the most-viewed Intercontinental Title match in premium live event history. The image also claims Clash at the Castle was the "largest European gate ever." In terms of merchandise sales, WWE touts that this was the biggest non-WrestleMania event for them.

WWE noted the event was trending number one on Twitter as well. In terms of fan reaction, the company says Clash at the Castle was its highest-rated premium live event internationally. As far as the post-show press conference goes, it garnered the highest concurrent views for any live WWE YouTube stream outside of pre-shows. Clash at the Castle was headlined by a WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Reigns ended up winning the match thanks to an assist from Solo Sikoa.

As mentioned, Gunther vs. Sheamus took place during the event as well and is a match of the year contender. Gunther successfully retained the Intercontinental Championship. Liv Morgan pinned Shayna Baszler to retain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle, Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day, and Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. While the actual wrestling on Clash at the Castle was well-received, the ending in which boxer Tyson Fury serenaded McIntyre drew much more mixed reactions.