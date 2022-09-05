Drew McIntyre Still Wants To Fight Tyson Fury

It was a bittersweet weekend for Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. On the one hand, he came up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event, thanks to the help of Solo Sikoa. On the other hand, he did bizarrely end the night singing songs with boxer Tyson Fury, so perhaps it wasn't all that bad.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport shortly after his defeat, McIntyre talked about his interactions with Fury that day, and indicated that he was still open to the idea of a big match between the two somewhere down the road. "We had a chat earlier today, and had a bit of laugh about the banter," McIntyre said. "But I still said to him 'If the time is right, you never know. We can get in that ring.' It doesn't matter if we're having a laugh right now. When it comes time for a big fight that's going to get eyeballs, I want that big fight."

"And I saw him shake hands with Roman as I was in the corner, dejected, and feeling it after that third spear. The crowd were not happy about it, and I wasn't convinced that he wasn't going to deck me, and then suddenly he starts singing." McIntyre has long teased a confrontation between him and the two-time boxing World Heavyweight Champion, and even issued a warning to Fury just days before his Clash at the Castle match. Fury is no stranger to the wrestling ring, having previously wrestled former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel back in 2019. Strowman himself looks to be headed back to WWE soon.