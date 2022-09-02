Drew McIntyre Has Warning For Tyson Fury Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle

Clash at the Castle main event challenger Drew McIntyre gave advice to WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury about attending the big event in Cardiff.

"Three words to learn and you've got it 'Battle at the Castle,'" two-time WWE Champion McIntyre told the "Gorilla Position," mocking Tyson Fury's recent flub. "Stay at my match though. End of the match, do what you want. In the match you just sit there and watch me. I'm not running into your boxing matches with chairs."

Fury announced his involvement at the September 3rd PPV with a video on Twitter, however, as McIntyre referred to it, Fury called the show, "Battle at the Castle." Fury also stated in the video that he "Cannot wait" and is "Psyched" for the event coming up.

There have been rumblings in the past about a possible Fury vs Drew McIntyre match, with both men interested in the match. Fury will not be wrestling at the massive event, however, the Gypsy King will be sitting in the front row as the Scottish Warrior takes on Roman Reigns in the main event. McIntyre will attempt to end the Tribal Chief's over two-year long Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign.

Fury has gotten physical in WWE before, at Crown Jewel 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, Fury wrestled Braun Strowman, who is rumored to possibility be returning to WWE. Fury won his WWE debut by count-out after just about eight minutes of action, meaning that his WWE record currently stands at a perfect 1-0.

