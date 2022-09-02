Drew McIntyre On Why He Feels 'Better Equipped' Than Roman Reigns To Be The Face Of WWE

Since his reign began 730-plus days ago, Roman Reigns has been atop WWE as the face of the company after returning at SummerSlam 2020 and winning the Universal Championship just one week later. Drew McIntyre will attempt to do what no man has done in the last two years and that is defeat Reigns, who has recently taken on a part-time role, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday, September 3 at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

"Roman is a huge star," former WWE Champion McIntyre said while on "After The Bell with Corey Graves." "He's worked really hard to get where he's at. He's done some incredible work for these past 10 straight years with these past two years being unbelievable, but, he has taken a step back ... That limited schedule has allowed me to take two steps forward because I believe the titles need to be represented on a television show, defended on a more regular basis, shown in our media appearances on the live events, and that's the difference right there."

McIntyre has struggled against Reigns in history, as the two have gone one-on-one four times on TV and pay-per-view, with Reigns walking away with all four wins. Reigns most recently defeated McIntyre at Survivor Series 2020 in a Universal Champion vs WWE Champion match as a part of the brand supremacy warfare between the "Raw" brand and "SmackDown" brand. However, this will be the first time in history the two have met in the UK, which, even though McIntyre is from Scotland and not Wales, may act as a hometown advantage for the Scottish Warrior.

