Drew McIntyre Calls Big Upcoming WWE Match 'Beyond A Dream Come True'

Drew McIntyre is taking it all in ahead of his massive WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle. McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the gold at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 4, and he told The Independent that he is humbled by the opportunity.

"It's beyond a dream come true," McIntyre said. "As a child, I dreamt about main eventing WrestleMania and winning the championship — which I was lucky enough to do. I didn't even dream of this situation because we didn't have regular stadium shows. This is an event I've wanted for a long time — I would have been happy to be on the show."

As a result of the United Kingdom location, the Scottish McIntyre will have homefield advantage going into the big title match, a surreal experience for him.

"The fact I'm fighting for the title against Roman Reigns — on the run he's on right now — on home soil, words can't do it justice," McIntyre said.

Many believe that this is McIntyre's true WrestleMania moment. He headlined night two of WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020, but that was in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship for the first time, but due to safety measures, there were no fans in the arena. McIntyre is hoping to become a three-time world champion in WWE on Saturday, and do it in a sold-out stadium full of his UK brethren.

Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 700 days, and the WWE Championship for over 150 days. It won't be long before we find out whether this is the end of an incredible title run for The Tribal Chief.