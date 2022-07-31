After last night’s SummerSlam event, the main event for WWE’s Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event was made official after The Tribal Chief Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, conquered The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, in an epic Last Man Standing Match. The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre, who defeated Sheamus in an Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match on Smackdown, will take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for both of his coveted Titles.

Now that the main event is set, WWE revealed the poster for the Clash at the Castle event in September featuring Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Clash at the Castle will be live on September 4th from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Peacock TV in the United States, and the WWE Network everywhere else. This will be the first PPV in the UK in almost twenty years since the Raw exclusive Insurrextion PPV in 2003. Furthermore, Clash at the Castle will be the first joint brand PPV in the UK, as each PPV after the original brand extension in 2002 was exclusive to either Monday Night “Raw” or Friday Night “Smackdown.”

It won’t be the first time WWE’s ventured into the UK scene in those twenty years, as the company has had the NXT UK brand in place for the better part of five years. “NXT UK” has their Takeover PPVs and has held them in places like Cardiff and Blackpool. On “NXT UK,” stars like Gunther, Butch, and Pretty Deadly all made their names known to WWE before coming over to the states to compete on “Raw,” “Smackdown,” and “NXT 2.0.”

It’s unclear what else is currently set for Clash at the Castle; however, alongside McIntyre vs. Reigns, it is expected we will see both the “Raw” and “Smackdown” Women’s Championships on the line, and of course, the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts