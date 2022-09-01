Betting Odds Released For WWE Clash At The Castle And NXT Worlds Collide

The weekend is quickly approaching, which means it's almost time for two WWE premium live events. First, WWE's Clash at the Castle will take place this Saturday over in Cardiff, Wales, while Sunday will see an "NXT" premium live event in the form of Worlds Collide. And like clockwork, BetOnline has rode in on a white horse to provide odds for wrestling fans to bet on with both events, starting with Clash at the Castle.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c): -160 (5/8)

Drew Mcintyre: +120 (6/5)

"SmackDown" Women's Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c): -600 (1/6)

Shayna Baszler: +350 (7/2)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (c): -600 (1/6)

Sheamus: +350 (7/2)

Singles Match

Seth Rollins: -180 (5/9)

Riddle: +130 (13/10)

Six-Women Tag Team Match

Bayley & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY: -650 (2/13)

Bianca Belair & Asuka & Alexa Bliss: +350 (7/2)

Tag Team Match

The Judgment Day: -160 (5/8)

Edge & Rey Mysterio: +120 (6/5)

With odds like that, it's no wonder Roman Reigns is smiling above. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion remains a decent favorite going into his match with McIntyre, who a month out from the match was listed as even with Reigns to win the match. Elsewhere, Morgan and Gunther are both strongly favored to retain their championships respectively, while Seth Rollins; Bayley, Kai, and SKY; and The Judgment Day are all favored to beat Matt Riddle; the trio of Belair, Bliss, and Asuka; and Edge and Rey Mysterio respectively.