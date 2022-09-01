Betting Odds Released For WWE Clash At The Castle And NXT Worlds Collide
The weekend is quickly approaching, which means it's almost time for two WWE premium live events. First, WWE's Clash at the Castle will take place this Saturday over in Cardiff, Wales, while Sunday will see an "NXT" premium live event in the form of Worlds Collide. And like clockwork, BetOnline has rode in on a white horse to provide odds for wrestling fans to bet on with both events, starting with Clash at the Castle.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Winner
Roman Reigns (c): -160 (5/8)
Drew Mcintyre: +120 (6/5)
"SmackDown" Women's Championship Match
Liv Morgan (c): -600 (1/6)
Shayna Baszler: +350 (7/2)
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Gunther (c): -600 (1/6)
Sheamus: +350 (7/2)
Singles Match
Seth Rollins: -180 (5/9)
Riddle: +130 (13/10)
Six-Women Tag Team Match
Bayley & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY: -650 (2/13)
Bianca Belair & Asuka & Alexa Bliss: +350 (7/2)
Tag Team Match
The Judgment Day: -160 (5/8)
Edge & Rey Mysterio: +120 (6/5)
With odds like that, it's no wonder Roman Reigns is smiling above. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion remains a decent favorite going into his match with McIntyre, who a month out from the match was listed as even with Reigns to win the match. Elsewhere, Morgan and Gunther are both strongly favored to retain their championships respectively, while Seth Rollins; Bayley, Kai, and SKY; and The Judgment Day are all favored to beat Matt Riddle; the trio of Belair, Bliss, and Asuka; and Edge and Rey Mysterio respectively.
NXT Talent Favored Over NXT UK Talent At Worlds Collide
"NXT" Unification Championship Match
Bron Breakker: -600 (1/6)
Tyler Bate: +350 (7/2)
"NXT" Women's Unification Championship Match
Mandy Rose: -180 (5/9)
Meiko Satomura: +200 (2/1)
Blair Davenport: +400 (4/1)
"NXT" North American Championship Match
Carmelo Hayes (c): -400 (1/4)
Ricochet: +250 (5/2)
"NXT" Unification Tag Team Elimination Match
Creed Brothers: -150 (2/3)
Gallus: +250 (5/2)
Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen: +300 (3/1)
Pretty Deadly: +500 (5/1)
"NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c): -260 (5/13)
Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop: +180 (9/5)
As for Worlds Collide, the odds seem to be heavily in favor of the "NXT 2.0" talent and not the "NXT UK" talent come Sunday, with Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, and the Creed Brothers all favored to unify titles. The main roster talent announced for the event don't fare much better, with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter currently listed as slight favorites to retain the "NXT" Women's Tag Titles against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, while Carmelo Hayes is expected to retain the "NXT" North American Title against Ricochet. No odds were listed for the two out of three falls match for the Axiom vs. Nathan Frazier, which was announced on "NXT" this past Tuesday.