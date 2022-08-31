Best Of Three Rounds Match Set For NXT Worlds Collide, Updated Card

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer has reportedly been added to the card for Sunday's "NXT" Worlds Collide event.

During the 8/30 episode of "NXT 2.0," the two babyface Superstars were seen in a backstage segment bonding over their love of comic books. When the conversation switched to Sunday's Worlds Collide event, Frazer admitted he wasn't sure which brand to root for due to his previous stint on the "NXT UK" brand. Thereafter, Frazer said that Axiom wouldn't know anything about conflicting loyalties, which was an inside joke since Axiom previously wrestled as A-Kid for the "NXT UK" brand.

The segment ended with Axiom and Frazer shaking hands and setting up a best-of-three rounds match.

While WWE has yet to officially announce the match, wrestling news outlets such as PWInsider and The Wrestling Observer are reporting that the first of the three matches will take place Sunday at Worlds Collide.

As noted earlier, several other matches were confirmed for Worlds Collide during Tuesday's show. The updated card can be seen below.