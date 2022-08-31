Tag Title Unification Match Announced For WWE NXT Worlds Collide

Another unification title match is set for Sunday's WWE Worlds Collide event. It'll be a match to unify the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Championships.

It was announced during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT 2.0," that there will be a "Fatal Four-Way" elimination match to unify the tag team titles. The match is "NXT" Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers vs. "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus.

The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) became the NXT" Tag Team Champions after they defeated Pretty Deadly at In Your House on June 4. Before losing the titles on June 4, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson had been the champions since winning the then-vacant titles on the April 12 edition of "NXT."

Briggs and Jensen became the "NXT UK" champions when they defeated Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz; Mark Andrews & Wild Boar; and Die Familie (Teoman and Rohan Raja) for the vacant titles on the June 22 episode of "NXT UK."

Gallus members Wolfgang and Mark Coffey are former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions. They held the titles from April 2019 until February 2021.

This was the second tag team match to be announced Tuesday night. The first was for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will be defending the titles against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. It was also announced that Carmelo Hayes will defend the "NXT" North American Title against "SmackDown" star Ricochet.