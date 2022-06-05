New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at the In Your House pay-per-view.

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) defeated Pretty Deadly to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Julius Creed signed with WWE as part of the October 2020 Performance Center Class, while Brutus signed with WWE as part of the Feburary 2021 Performance Center Class.

The Creed Brothers are currently part of the stable, The Diamond Mine.

Before losing tonight, Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson had been the champions since winning the then vacant titles during the April 12 edition of “NXT 2.0.”

Below are highlights from the match:

Ongoing live coverage of NXT In Your House is available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]