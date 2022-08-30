WWE NXT 2.0 Live Coverage (08/30) - Diamond Mine Vs. Gallus, Grayson Waller Vs. Apollo Crews, Mixed Tag Team Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "NXT 2.0" on August 30, 2022!

Damon Kemp, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of Diamond Mine will take on Wolfgang, Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey in trios action. Gallus made their presence on the brand known a couple of weeks ago as part of the "NXT UK" invasion by attacking the trio. Diamond Mine returned the favor last week after Gallus' match against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen for the "NXT UK" Tag Team Titles.

Speaking of Diamond Mine, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley will be facing "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a non-title match. Carter and Chance won the titles after defeating Nile and Paxley, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, and Toxic Attraction in a Fatal Four Way match on the August 2 edition of the show. Will Nile and Paxley be able to exact their revenge for the title loss?

"NXT" UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, along with ally Fallon Henley, will take on Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend in mixed tag team action. Henley and Legend got into a brawl that resulted in the pair being separated by security last week. Later on in the show, Briggs and Jensen put their titles on the line against Gallus. Legend and Pretty Deadly caused the match to end in DQ after attacking the trio. Will Henley, Briggs and Jensen be able to exact revenge?

Grayson Waller will be taking on Apollo Crews in singles action following a heated confrontation between the pair last week during the debut of "The Grayson Waller Effect". Waller, wanting to get to the bottom of why Crews returned to "NXT", pushed Crews hard for answers. Crews did not take well to this and the two men got into a heated exchange of words before Crews laid him out in the ring.