We are now less than a month away from WWE Clash at the Castle, the Premium Live Event that, as of now, will see Drew McIntyre battle Roman Reigns for Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Naturally it should come as no surprise that odds for the championship match have already been released. What may come as a surprise, however, is what the odds are predicting for the match,

The odds provided by BetOnline have both WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Drew McIntyre at -120 (5/6), indicating the match is, as of this writing, too close to call in regards to a clear-cut winner. Betting-wise, this would make McIntyre the biggest threat to Reigns’ run as champion in recent memory, and one of the greatest betting threats in Reigns’ near two-year reign as either Undisputed Champion or WWE Universal Champion. The odds also give McIntyre a 50-50 shot at winning the championship in his native United Kingdom — McIntyre is, of course, from Scotland.

The question now is whether or not McIntyre vs. Reigns will take place as a singles match at all, or will see another wrestler added. It was reported shortly after the conclusion of “WWE SmackDown” that Karrion Kross, who returned to “SmackDown” that evening by attacking McIntyre and staring down Reigns, could be inserted into the title picture, either in a singles match against Reigns or a match involving both him and McIntyre. Another report today revealed that Kross would be positioned as the number two heel on “SmackDown” going forward, behind Reigns. Regardless of Kross’ positioning, the even odds between Reigns and McIntyre could be a sign that that match itself is expected to change in the near future.

WWE Clash at the Castle will take place on Saturday, September 3, from the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and will air exclusively on Peacock.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]