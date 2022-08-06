Last night’s “WWE SmackDown” wrapped up with an unexpected, intriguing return when former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross reappeared on the main roster with his wife and manager, Scarlett.

According to a new report from “Fightful,” Kross coming back to WWE may ultimately have long-term implications on the WWE Universal Title picture in the coming months of programming. Reports from earlier on Friday about Kross re-signing with the company have obviously been confirmed, and it was noted that a specific creative pitch might be one of the significant reasons. The idea is to “insert Kross into the Drew McIntyre – Roman Reigns feud to be involved in a match” for one or both of Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Title belts. This also allows a fresh approach to the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre feud that has taken place in WWE before, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 35 that Reigns won.

The report indicates that USA Network has specifically discussed with WWE the idea of returning a top title to “WWE Raw” more often since Reigns is rarely seen on the red brand. An internal USA pitch also brought up the idea of having an Interim World Title appear on Monday nights until something greater was set in stone; however, it’s unclear if the company ever considered the idea.

As mentioned, fans witnessed Kross and Scarlett appear after the “Fall and Pray” entrance theme, and black and white camera effects interrupted the final segment of “WWE SmackDown.” Once McIntyre turned to face Scarlett on the entrance ramp, he was blindsided by Kross, who seemingly appeared out of nowhere from the crowd. He would then repeatedly slam McIntyre’s head against the steel ring steps as Roman Reigns and The Usos watched on from the ring.

