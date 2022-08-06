The hourglass in WWE is once again full for Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The two-time former “NXT” Champion and his longtime manager and real-life wife made a shocking return to the company during the closing moments of Friday night’s “SmackDown”.

The final segment of “SmackDown” appeared to be a straightforward verbal showdown between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his title challenger at Clash at the Castle Drew McIntyre. Reigns spoke in the ring for a few moments before he was interrupted by McIntyre’s music. The former WWE Champion strolled down the entrance aisle, microphone in hand.

McIntyre declared he was ready for a fight right there on the spot, but then he was interrupted by Kross’ “Fall and Pray” entrance. The silhouette of Scarlett could be seen standing in front of the entrance stage. McIntyre turned to face her, but he was blindsided by Kross, who appeared to attack from out of the crowd. Kross took down McIntyre and repeatedly slammed his head against the steel ring steps. All of this played out as Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos looked on from inside the ring.

Kross’ attire bore no resemblance to what he was wearing on WWE programming during his final days in the company. Instead of a helmet and mask, Kross was sporting street clothes. Scarlett joined him at ringside and placed a full hourglass on the ring apron, the first grains of sand just starting to flow as “SmackDown” went off the air.

Kross worked for WWE from early 2020 until November 2021. In “NXT”, he was a dominant force, winning the “NXT” Championship twice, but his momentum abruptly stalled after he was called up to WWE’s main roster. He infamously lost to Jeff Hardy in his debut match on “Raw”. His character went through numerous creative changes before WWE released him and Scarlett last November. There were reports that they were returning to the company under the new creative direction of Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

