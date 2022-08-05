Since Triple H has taken over as new WWE EVP of Talent Relations and head of creative, there’s been plenty of speculation regarding certain wrestlers he may be looking to bring in, or back, to WWE. Now, a new report suggests the company is targeting a talent who thrived under “The Game” when he ran the black-and-gold edition of “NXT,” but had little success on the main roster.

According to Fightful Select, fans may soon be seeing Killer Kross in WWE once more. Sources have told the publication that Kross’ name has been discussed by WWE higher-ups for a potential return, with several expecting his return and one source believing it was already in the promotion’s plans. While Fightful was able to confirm that WWE had discussed Kross’ return, they haven’t confirmed if he is, in fact, in WWE’s plans at this time. Fightful reached out to Kross, but hadn’t heard back from him at the time of publication.

Kross worked for WWE as Karrion Kross from early 2020 until November 2021, gaining success on WWE’s “NXT” brand, where he became a two-time “NXT” Champion. His transition to the main roster was not as successful — he lost on his first night to Jeff Hardy and, his character was put through numerous creative changes, both of which crippled his momentum. Kross was also called up without his manager and real-life wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, who would be released alongside him in November. Fightful had no information on whether Bordeaux would return to WWE alongside Kross.

Since being released, Kross has worked for Major League Wreslint, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and the independent circuit, most recently appearing at Ric Flair’s Last Match this past weekend at Starrcast. He had originally been booked for Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor, but the appearance was scrapped after ROH was purchased by AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan. Kross was later approached to appear in AEW, but ultimately rejected a pitch to wrestle Wardlow.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]