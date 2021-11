WWE released Karrion Kross, according to PWInsider.

Kross signed with WWE in February of 2020 and won the NXT Championship months later in August at NXT Takeover: XXX by defeating Keith Lee.

Kross was brought up to the main roster this past July, and was immediately defeated by Jeff Hardy. His last match on RAW was a victory over Ricochet this past September.

As previously reported Kross’ fiancee, Scarlett Bordeaux, was also released from the company today.

As noted, WWE released several other main roster Superstars, including Nia Jax, Eva Marie, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Mia Yim and Harry Smith.

The company also released NXT talents Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier and Katrina Cortez.