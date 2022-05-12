Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily ahead of their appearances for The Wrestling Showcase.

During the conversation, Hausman asked the couple to give their perspective on the report that they were originally booked for ROH Supercard Of Honor last month before Tony Khan bought the promotion. Following Khan’s purchase, it would seem Kross and Scarlett were dropped from the show, which left many fans scratching their heads.

“This is chronologically how it sort of happened,” he said. “So, I am going to a jiu-jitsu class in Orlando, it’s Daniel Gracie’s, I attend a school there, I go there all the time. Someone in the school had brought it to my attention that the company was interested in bringing us both on board, so I said, ‘okay, cool.’ Right around the exact same time, somebody else in the school told me that New Japan was interested in having me on board.

“So, I was like, this is incredible, these literally both came in the same day. Immediately I began a correspondence with both parties. Basically, we were told that they’d be interested in having the both of us for the Supercard. So, basically, the correspondent, I don’t want to throw their name out there. I don’t know if they want it out there.

“But this is the person to be talking to, by the way, out of all the people you would be talking to, would be the person. So, they said, ‘do you have this date free?’ I said, ‘for this, yes, I absolutely do,’ it was a no-brainer, we were basically just working out a number.”

Things then took a turn, from their perspective, due to a lack of communication.

“Then there was radio silence, I was like, ‘okay, there’s probably a lot of moving parts, I am not going to suffocate this person,’” Kross said.

Scarlett then added to the conversation about why they were having to wait, which was all down to final approvals. This was because they were big money talents in comparison to others.

“They said, ‘we need a final approval from the people who write the checks with big number talents,'” she revealed. “Because they said our number was fine, they’ve just got to get final approval for anybody who is big money talent.”

Killer Kross admitted that they were excited about the possibilities of what an ROH run might look like. But when Tony Khan bought the company things changed because people who originally worked for the promotion weren’t guaranteed a job.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to keep this quiet,’ we were really pumped about this, it’s going to be awesome. She might be able to revisit some stuff from Ring Of Honor that she previously did,” he said. “We can do something new, so, all of these ideas are coming to light. Then it was announced on TV that Tony Khan had bought Ring Of Honor. So, I hit my correspondent back, and I was like, ‘what the f*ck is going on here?’

“He’s like, ‘I have no idea,’ and then a little bit of time went on, and then we began to find out through my other friends in the company, who didn’t even know. Because we were fading them too, not like we thought they’d maliciously stooge it off, we just didn’t want it to leak. We are very old school, we don’t tell anybody what is going on. So, what happened was everybody lost their jobs, or they were out of jobs. They didn’t have work anymore at Ring Of Honor.”

For Killer Kross, he couldn’t continue talking to his correspondent on a human level. He felt bad asking them questions when they didn’t have a job, so he stopped pursuing the situation.

“At that point, on a humane level, there was no way I could continue talking to this person,” he revealed. “I felt bad for that person on the phone. Like, here is this person that was offering us work, and then they’re not there anymore. My heart was broken for them, I was like, I don’t think this is something, just on a human level, that we should continue pursuing. I guess, that’s just basically what happened, it was kind of like sad actually. I felt bad, I didn’t pursue it beyond that.”

When it comes to their releases from WWE, Killer Kross admitted he was unsure what the indies were looking like. Once they put their emails out there, however, they were immediately flooded with different opportunities.

“Me personally, I was like, ‘I don’t know what the state, or the national economic situation is looking like. I have no idea what’s out there.’ But, as soon as we put our booking emails up, we got blown up immediately with a million types of different things,” he said. “Not even just wrestling, a variety of different types of directions of business, and revenue, and everything. We basically just take our time, whenever we can find it, to assess each day when one of them comes in.

“This (The Wrestling Showcase), was at the top of the list for us.”

Killer Kross, along with Scarlett, will compete in The Wrestling Showcase’s eight-man tournament on Saturday, September 3 in Schaumberg, IL during AEW All Out weekend. Tickets and more info for the event can be found HERE.

