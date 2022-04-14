Killer Kross unveiled a new project on Wednesday sharing the trailer for Killer Smokeshow Til Death, a 90-minute special he says he is co-writing and co-producing with Pro Wrestling TV.

“With a love that blossomed from the dark world of wrestling’s underground, two of society’s exiles, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, prepare to say ‘I do’,” the description for the trailer reads on YouTube. “But as they make their way to the altar sinister elements from their past imperil their future as husband and wife.

The description for the trailer on YouTube goes on to describe the special as “The Wrestling Wedding Event of the Year”.

A specific release date was not revealed and the trailer only said that it’s “coming soon” to PWTV.

Killer Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement last September after dating for several years.

Killer Kross and Scarlett signed with WWE in 2020 and were a dominant force on NXT. Kross struggled as a solo act after he was called up to the main roster before both were released by WWE in November 2021.

Since his release, Kross has worked for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and Control Your Narrative, which is closely tied to PWTV.

CYN announced last month that it signed an exclusive television deal with PWTV and has already held tapings for the upcoming series. PWTV launched earlier this month on a number of streaming platforms.

WATCH. Very excited to show you all a new vision on this project.

This will be a 90 minute special that I’m co-writing & co-producing with @ProWTV#KillerSmokeShowTilDeath⏳👠🔪

The trailer is now available on YouTube: https://t.co/1wQvqlnwZO — Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) April 13, 2022

