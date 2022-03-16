Former WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross is set to make his NJPW Strong debut at the Lonestar Shootout event in Dallas on April 1.

As seen below, Kross’ NJPW debut was announced on social media Tuesday with a video where he can be seen attacking unnamed trainees at a gym. Kross then explained he earned his name with his accomplishments both in and out of the ring, before declaring that his new beginning starts in Dallas.

Kross then proceeded to call out NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki by name, ending the video with his “tick tock” catchphrase.

Since his WWE release last November, Kross has worked several MLW events and a handful of independent dates. Last weekend, he wrestled at a Warrior Wrestling event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As of this writing, the Kross vs. Suzuki match has yet to be made official, but we’ll keep you updated.

Below is the full line-up for the Lonestar Shootout event:

* Jay White vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chris Dickinson

* Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Daniel Garcia & Kevin Knight vs. Mascara Dorada, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors & Yuya Uemura

* Killer Kross debuts

