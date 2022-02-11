Killer Kross (formerly known as Karrion Kross in WWE) will be returning to Major League Wrestling later this month.

During tonight’s episode of MLW FUSION, it was announced that Kross would be at MLW SuperFight 2022 on February 26.

As noted earlier, MLW CEO Court Bauer teased on Twitter that a “major player” was entering tonight’s brand new episode of MLW Fusion.

This will be his first appearance for MLW since Fightland on February 1, 2020.

Kross recently made his return to in-ring competition on February 4 at FSW’s Vegas event. At the event, Kross defeated Jacob Fatu and became the new FSW Grand Champion.

Below is the updated lineup for SuperFight 2022:

* Killer Kross set to return

* Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Richards (MLW World Heavyweight Championship match)

* Alex Kane (c) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman (4-Way Match For National Openweight Championship)

* Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu (Stairway to Hell Match)

* Ricky and Kerry Morton, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to debut

Below you can watch the video:

