One day after AEW announced the signing of Keith Lee and brought in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Jay White through the Forbidden Door, MLW is looking to make a free agent splash of their own. Earlier today on Twitter, MLW CEO Court Bauer teased that a debut on tonight’s brand new episode of MLW Fusion.

“Tonight on MLW Fusion a major player enters MLW,” Bauer tweeted. “8pm et streaming worldwide.”

In recent weeks, MLW has teased the potential returns of several wrestlers who have hit the free-agent market following the expiration of the 90-day noncompete clauses after being released from WWE. One such wrestler is Killer Kross. Vignettes airing on MLW Fusion have teased the return of Kross, who appeared in the promotion in 2020 before signing with WWE. The former NXT Champion has stated he is talking with several different promotions regarding his next move.

Another possible candidate is Shane Strickland, best known for his run in NXT as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. On a recent episode of Azteca Underground, a shot was seen of a locker room door with the name Killshot on it. Strickland had portrayed the character Killshot for Lucha Underground, the inspiration for Azteca Underground, from 2015 to 2018. Strickland also worked in MLW from 2017 to 2018 and was the first MLW World Heavyweight Champion following the company’s revival. However, his noncompete clause with WWE isn’t expected to end till next week, after he was released on November 18.

In addition to this new signing, tonight’s episode will feature three matches. EJ Nduka will take on Ikuro Kwon, King Muertes will wrestle Richard Holiday and MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone will defend the title against Lucha Libre AAA luchador Pagano in a No Disqualification match. The show will air live on YouTube.

