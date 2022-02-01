Killer Kross, best known for his run in WWE as Karrion Kross, will soon be returning to wrestling following the end of his noncompete clause later this week. In a post on Instagram, featuring a photo of him and his fiancee, Scarlett Bordeaux, from their time in NXT, Killer Kross reflected on the last two years of his career.

“Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period,” Kross said. “In short; man, this was an incredible chapter of my life. Nothing but gratitude for every second. Thank you to everyone who came for the ride, and thank you for letting me take you on one as well. 2020 to now has been a challenging period in human history. I hope I was able to cast some relief for people during these times. You all brought me to life everyday and motivated me to find the best version of myself for YOU. As for the future…what you see next may disturb you, as I will not return in peace.”

After working for various promotions such as Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA, and Lucha Underground for several years, Killer Kross joined WWE in the winter of 2020. As Karrion Kross, he would quickly wise up the ranks for WWE’s NXT brand, winning the NXT Championship from Keith Lee in the summer of 2020 before having to vacate it due to injury. He would regain the title in April of 2021 and hold it until August when he dropped the title to Samoa Joe, who also was released later in 2021.

Kross was called up to RAW in July, where he immediately attracted attention for losing to Jeff Hardy while holding the NXT Championship. The rest of Kross’ main roster run consisted of inconsistent booking and numerous character changes before he and Bordeaux, who did not join him on the main roster, were released on November 4.

As of now, it is unknown what Killer Kross’ next move will be. It has been reported that AAA, where Kross worked from 2017 to 2020, was interested in bringing in both him and Bordeaux, who also worked for AAA for a time.

