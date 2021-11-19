Karrion Kross is no more.

The former WWE RAW Superstar is back to using the Killer Kross name on the indies, and will make his ring return at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ.

Kross will go up against former ROH star Flip Gordon at the event.

As noted earlier this week, WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event will also feature Scarlett Bordeaux’s in-ring return as she faces Harley Cameron in her wrestling debut. Cameron is the fiancee of WWE NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn. The event will also feature Matt Cardona vs. Dan Maff.

Kross and Scarlett will then make a convention appearance that weekend as they were previously announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on February 6.

Kross has also changed his Twitter handle from @WWEKarrionKross to @realKILLERkross.

WWE released Kross back on November 4, and released Scarlett that same night. Kross will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 2 when his 90-day WWE non-compete clause expires, and Scarlett will become a free agent when her 30-day non-compete expires on Saturday, December 4.

Stay tuned for more.